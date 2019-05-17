Report of European Parliament Shows Shocking Attitude of Pakistani’s on Hindu Conversion to Islam. Check this Out

In a shocking incident in Pakistan, a Christian teenager in Pakistan claimed to have been beaten, forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to a 45-year-old Muslim man. It has been widely reported for some time that religious minority females in Pakistan are facing some extreme persecution from Pakistan’s majority religion, because of their gender and faith.

Now a report has come out which was prepared by the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) on the plight of religious minorities in Pakistan. The report prepared by MEPs Alberto Cirio, Fulvio Martusciello, Ryszard Czarnecki, Indrek Tarand and Heinz K. Becker was released in Brussels on May 13, 2019, and it reveals the shocking plight of minorities in Pakistan.

The report reveals the religious philosophy underlining such incidents of forced conversions. It says that in Islam, it is considered as an achievement to convert a Hindu to Islam and one earns a blessing by doing so.

The report says that the percentage of minorities in Pakistan has reduced from 23% to a minuscule 3.7% of the total population and it sees violence against minorities and forced conversions as the main reasons for the reduction in numbers.

The education imparted in the schools of Pakistan cuts a sorry picture for the minorities as it is highly Islamicised and teaches intolerance towards religious minorities, especially Hindus. The children belonging to the religious minorities are coerced into studying the Islamic religious texts as the reading of the Quran, the Jihad and the Shahadat path is compulsory in the schools of Pakistan, claims the report.

One of the most serious problems that the minority communities face in Pakistan is the abduction, rape and forced conversion of the women of minority communities. Recently two minor Hindu girls were abducted, converted to Islam and married off. The report claims that around 1000 girls from religious minorities are forcibly converted to Islam every year.