Sale of baby shampoo banned in the state

May 17, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
The sale of popular baby shampoo ‘Johnson and Johnson’ has been banned in Rajasthan. The state drug controller has banned the sale of 2 batches of shampoo in the state.

The drug controller has also ordered to collect and check samples of other similar products also. The act came after the instruction from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

A test by the Rajasthan government laboratory founded that the baby shampoo contains “harmful chemicals” like Formaldehyde.

But the American company has denied the claim of the laboratory. ‘Formaldehyde is neither an ingredient present in our shampoo nor do we have any ingredient that can release formaldehyde over time’, the company said in a statement.

