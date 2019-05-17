Latest NewsIndia

Samajwadi party leader compares Narendra Modi With Ravana

May 17, 2019, 05:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Friday stoked a controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ravana. “Ram Mandir is a religious place for us, but for BJP it is a topic to shell out votes. PM Modi has become Ravana. The way Ravana took hostage of all the Gods and Goddesses, PM Modi has taken control over the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Reserve Bank of India,” Chaudhary told media persons.

Referring to the violence in West Bengal, he said: “Since TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata is powerful in Bengal, the BJP tried everything in its might to fan violence on the streets of Kolkata.”

 

Tags

Related Articles

How to retrieve your valid information on Aadhaar in case of lost, Check here

Jan 13, 2018, 06:39 pm IST

Red Velvet Pancake For Christmas

Dec 8, 2018, 05:43 pm IST

One security personnel killed, several injured in IED blast

Sep 2, 2018, 06:32 am IST
prime-minister-narendra-modi-says-pnb-fraudsters

This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi says about PNB fraudsters

Feb 24, 2018, 06:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close