SHOCKING; This app is the most downloaded application in 2019; Details Inside

May 17, 2019, 02:20 pm IST
The social media app TikTok is the most downloaded application in 2019

It is also asserted that the application has overtaken Facebook in the downloading list.

The social video app TikTok, owned by Chinese startup ByteDance has been now considered as the most frequnest downlaoded app in 2019. In February, the wildly popular app announced crossing the one billion mark for worldwide installs on the App Store and Google Play, including its lite versions and regional variations. Then, on April 24, the Madras High Court lifted its three-week interim ban on TikTok, a significant break for the player since it has made no bones about its bullish intentions in India. And now comes news that it has overtaken US social media giant Facebook in terms of the number of downloads.

