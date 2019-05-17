State government banned smearing cakes in public

Smearing cake on the face is a party custom in birthday parties. But this action may lead you to jail. The Surat police have imposed a ban on birthday celebration on public places.

The Surat Police has now banned smearing of cakes in public under Section 144 of the CRPC. This comes after the use of the same provision to ban PUBG game and the arrest of young college going students. Can someone translate the order to English? pic.twitter.com/llDQTeW4W9 — Apar Gupta (@apargupta84) May 15, 2019

A notification imposing a ban on birthday celebrations at public places like roads, gardens and bridges was released by the Surat police Commissioner on May 14. The order will remain effective until July 12. The order clearly prohibits smearing cakes, adhesive tapes, throwing foams or chemicals during birthday celebrations in public places.

As per the notification, those who found guilty of violating this order will face arrest on Section 144 of CrPc. Also, those who violate this order will be answerable under provisions of Section 188 of IPC.