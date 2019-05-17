Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex jumps 537 points

May 17, 2019, 03:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended its gain. The BSE Sensex surged 537 points or 1.44 % to end it’s trading at 37,930.7. The broader NSE Nifty gained150 points or 1.33 % to settle at 11407.20 points.

The banking and financial sector lead the upward rally of the indices. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDF Bank were the top gainers in the market. On the other hand Vedanta, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Cipla, JSW Steels, Tata Motors, were the top losers.

The reason for the upward movement according to the market experts is the anticipation of good news from the election front as the exit polls will be released on May 19.

