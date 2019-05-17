They say they will only vote for NOTA because of political apathy” ; Details Inside

The Dalit voters in Punjab have taken their protest against the political parties and now they have decided to vote for “NOTA” and not to any political front.

Dalit laborers and leaders held a meeting in Sangrur district’s Tolewal village where they discussed the injustices done to them by the higher caste Jat Sikhs and authorities as they have repeatedly trampled upon Dalit’s rights.

The meeting was addressed by a landless Dalit laborer

The Dalits of Tolewal village, which has 328 Dalits, would vote for NOTA to register their protest.

“Dalits in Punjab have been suffering for centuries even though their numbers are high. Jat Sikhs don’t want to loosen their grip on agricultural lands despite legislation in favor of Dalits. We have to fight this mentality; after all, Sikhism was founded on equality and justice.”

Gurpreet Kaur, another Dalit from Balian village which has a substantial Dalit population, says that agricultural land was accumulated with the high castes for centuries.

“Almost all Dalits have agreed in our area that they will press NOTA and will not vote for any party. These political parties have only given us promises and taken our votes, now we will not vote for them,” she added.

All 13 seats of the state shall go for polls in the last phase on May 19.