This Young Player Expresses his Displeasure On Not Being Picked For India A Team Despite Stellar Performances

Vidarbha was not considered to be a major force to reckon in Indian domestic circuit up until recently. But during the 2017-18 Ranji season, it all changed as the team went on to win the tournament with Faiz Fazal leading from the front.

Fazal was also the leading run scorer in the season. with 912 runs at an average of 70.15 with five centuries and one fifty. Fast bowler Rajneesh Gurbani made an impact picking 39 wickets from six matches. Fazal’s team proved that their success was not an aberration winning the Irani cup as well.

Fazal’s team beat the Rest of India (ROI) in Irani cup and Wasim Jaffer emerged the top scorer. Fazal got 752 runs at an average of 50.13 with three tons and a couple of half-centuries. Despite doing it all, these players have not got picked at all, neither for IPL nor for national duty.

It is assumed that performances in domestic games get you to the national side but that has not happened with Vidarbha players. In fact, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar spoke about this on air during IPL that Vidarbha players are not represented in IPL. Fazal, their skipper, is highly disappointed as players from Vidarbha haven’t got into the Indian national team despite some strong shows.

“Did we win Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup back to back?” Fazal tweeted, expressing his disappointment.

Earlier, Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena also expressed his displeasure for not making the cut in the India A team. With 551 runs at 39.35 and 28 wickets at 21.89 in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season, Saxena was the standout allrounder of the tournament and played a crucial role in Kerala’s maiden semi-final appearance.