‘Uyare’ becomes the first Malayalam movie to release in South Korea

Malayalam film ‘Uyare’, directed by Manu Ashokan and starring Parvathy, will release in South Korea on May 19 with Korean subtitles, becoming the first Malayalam movie to release in the South East Asian country.

The film released in theatres in Kerala on April 26. The film will be released through Indywood Distribution Network.

Uyare becomes the first ever Malayalam movie to release in South Korea ???#Uyare #UyareReview #UyareMovie #FlyHigh… Gepostet von Uyare Movie am Donnerstag, 16. Mai 2019

‘Uyare’ is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. The film tells the inspiring story of an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, and Siddique.

In South Korea from May 19th onwards ???#Uyare #UyareReview #UyareMovie #FlyHigh #Parvathy #ParvathyThiruvothu… Gepostet von Uyare Movie am Freitag, 17. Mai 2019

‘Uyare’ was also recently screened at the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala. The State government had also organized a special screening of ‘Uyare’ for children in government homes.