V.T.Balaram mocks Prime Minister on his silence in Press Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a press conference. This was the first press conference of Narendra Modi after he assumed the prime ministership of the country. Modi attended the press conference along with BJP president Amit Shah. But Modi eventually did not take questions.

“I am a disciplined soldier, the party president is everything for me,” PM Modi told one of two reporters who asked him a direct question.

Congress MLA V.T.Balram took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any questions at his first press conference since taking office five years ago. He on his Facebook page raised his criticism.