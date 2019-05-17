Latest NewsIndia

Will decide on PM’s post after results are out on May 23, says Rahul Gandhi

May 17, 2019, 06:07 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that a decision on the prime ministerial post of a non-BJP government at the Centre would be taken after the Lok Sabha poll results are out on May 23. “People will deliver their mandate on May 23. I will not comment on it before their decision is out. I do not want to prejudge the judgment of Indian people. We will take the decision on the basis of what people decide,” Gandhi said here during a press conference when ANI asked if the Congress would compromise on the PM’s post.

Gandhi’s comment comes a day after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that his party does not have any problem if it did not get the Prime Minister’s post as it wants to dislodge the NDA government at the Centre.

