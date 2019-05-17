Will support non-BJP alliance at Centre,says CPI

CPI national leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday made it clear that his party would support a non-BJP alliance at the Centre after the results of general elections. He also said there would be a hung parliament.

The statement of the left party assumes importance ahead of the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. It has also paved the way for other national and regional political parties to declare their post poll stance in the country. Speaking further Sudhakar Reddy also made it clear that there was no scope for Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s third front in the country. He mocked that CM KCR was meeting the leaders of the political parties, which are in favor of UPA government led by Congress party.

Replying to a question on TRS-BJP relationship in the State, he said he had no idea about the relationship between the two political parties. He however, made it clear that CM KCR had extended his complete support to all the decisions taken by the NDA government led by the BJP.