Latest NewsIndia

Woman sets herself, three kids ablaze

May 17, 2019, 10:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old woman set herself and her three children ablaze at Umerpur village in the Mussafar Nagar district. The children died while she was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.

The woman, identified as Naseema, took the extreme step over a family dispute. Her parents alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws.

The woman had locked herself in a room with son Anas (9) and daughters Aisha (7) and Etah (2),police said. Her husband, Jabbar, was not at home.

Tags

Related Articles

what-P-Chidambaram-has-say-about-his-son's-arrest

Income Tax unit reveals shocking report about Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Sep 8, 2017, 09:21 am IST

Trapped in Saudi Arabia , woman seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help

Dec 30, 2017, 10:28 pm IST
gautami_and_kamal_seperation

Gautami left Kamal Haasan for these reasons

Feb 26, 2018, 11:15 am IST

Rahul Gandhi issues apology for erroneous tweet

Dec 6, 2017, 05:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close