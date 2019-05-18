Latest NewsIndia

11 polling party officials injured in a road accident

May 18, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
In Uttar Pradesh, 11 polling officials were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned. The bus carrying around 24 officials, who were on their way to report for duty, lost control and turned turtle near Belgadi village under Jugail Police Station.

The injured, including two women, were rushed to the Chopan community health centre (CHC) from where five were referred to the district hospital. The remaining officials are undergoing treatment at the CHC.

Polling on the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh will take place in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing general elections on Sunday.

