‘Advani, Vajpayee, Modi, is next Shah ?’, Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s  speculation about Modi’s press meet

May 18, 2019, 03:53 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing trolls and criticisms for his silence in the first ever press meet he held after he became the prime minister of the world’s biggest democracy. Narendra Modi who accompanied BJP president Amit Shah yesterday in a press meet held at the party’s headquarters did not answer to questions raised by the media person.

Now award-winning Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has come with his speculation about the press meet. He in a post shared on his social media handle says that what is happening is a pre-meditated planned programmed to destruct the ‘ideal’ of Modi.

Read his full Facebook Post:

"????" ???? ?????????? ?????? ?????????????? ???? ??????????? ?????????? ?????? ?????????????????.. ?????????? ??????…

Gepostet von Sanal Kumar Sasidharan am Freitag, 17. Mai 2019

