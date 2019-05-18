Badminton: Sudirman Cup to will start in China tomorrow

In badminton, the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament will start in China tomorrow. The Sudirman Cup is a mixed team Badminton Championship held every two years. Korea is the defending Champions of the tournament as they defeated China in the 2017 edition.

India’s top shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal spearhead the Indian challenge at the prestigious Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China.

There are 12 elite teams that will take part in the tournament. Each group comprises of three teams, with the top two qualifyings for the quarterfinals.

Group 1-A comprise of Japan, Thailand and Russia. Group 1-B comprise of Indonesia, Denmark and England.

Group 1-C looks the toughest one which comprises of Chinese Taipei, the defending Champions South Korea and Hong Kong. In Group 1-D, it includes China, Malaysia and India.