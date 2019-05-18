Case registered against Amazon over products with photos of Hindu gods

Police in Uttar Pradesh Noida city on Friday registered a case against Amazon Inc. for allegedly hurting “Hindu sentiments” by selling rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods on its US website.

An online campaign to “boycott Amazon” was initiated by several social media users Thursday over the issue, with an Amazon spokesperson saying all sellers must follow the company’s selling guidelines and those who do not comply will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.

“The products in question are being removed from our store,” the spokesperson added.

A complaint was made at the Sector 58 police station in Noida for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, the police said.

“The foreign-based company regularly puts up products on its website which hurts the sentiments of Hindus. This may lead to communal tension in our country anytime,” said Vikas Mishra, the man who filed the complaint.

“…it’s a request to take strict action against the company so that such incidents are not repeated and Hindus can live with their pride and dignity peacefully,” said Mishra.

“The matter is being probed,” said iyush Kumar Singh, a police officer.