“Godse assassinated Gandhi’s body. But people like Pragya are killing his soul Says Kailash Satyarthi

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has now asserted that the BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur for her comment Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a “deshbhakt (patriot)”. The 65-year-old child rights activist posted a message on Twitter warning the nation that comments by people like Pragya Thakur were “killing the soul of India”.

Godse assassinated Gandhi’s body. But people like Pragya are killing his soul along with non-violence, peace, and tolerance. Gandhi is above every party and politics. The BJP leadership must leave the desire for small benefits and immediately remove them from the party and follow the duty of governance, he tweeted this in Hindi.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at Pragya Thakur and the BJP.