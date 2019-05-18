Google celebrates ‘Omar Khayyam’s birthday by dedicating a doodle

International search engine giant Google on Saturday dedicated a special doodle to Persian mathematician Omar Khayyam on his 971st birthday. Khayyam was best known for his work on the classification and solution of cubic equations.

The doodle is visible to users in India, the Middle East, Russia, North African countries, the US and Chile.

Born in Nishapur in northeastern Iran, Khayyam spent most of his life near the court of the Karakhanid and Seljuq rulers in the period which witnessed the First Crusade. Apart from being a mathematician, he was also a well-known astronomer and poet.

Khayyam was first to give a general method for solving cubic equations. Although he didn’t consider negative roots, his methods were sufficient to find geometrically all real (positive or negative) roots of cubic equations.

In 2012 as well, Khayyam’s 964th birthday was also celebrated by the search engine with a special doodle which was very well received by users.

English-speaking readers know of his extraordinary work through the translation of his collection of hundreds of quatrains (or rubais) in Rubaiyat, an 1859 work on the “the Astronomer-Poet of Persia”.