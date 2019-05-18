Indian Navy successfully conducts maiden trials of medium range surface to air missile

The Indian Navy has conducted a successful trial of a medium range Surface to Air Missile (SAM), The Indian Navy achieved a significant milestone in enhancing its Anti-Air Warfare Capability with the maiden cooperative engagement firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM).

The firing was undertaken on the Western Seaboard by Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Chennai wherein the missiles of both ships were controlled by one ship to intercept different aerial targets at extended ranges.

The SAM system is based on IAI’s Barak 8, an operational advanced missile defence system used by Israel’s navy as well as by India’s navy, air and land forces. It provides broad aerial and points defence against a wide range of threats to the marine arena from the air, sea or land. The system integrates several advanced state-of-the-art systems, such as digital radar, command and control, launchers, interceptors with modern RF seekers, data link and system-wide connectivity.

The firing trial was carried out by the Indian Navy, DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries.

The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited.