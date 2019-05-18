Indian short film wins award in Cannes

In Cannes International Film Festival, an Indian filmmaker won an award. Indian filmmaker, Achyutanand Dwivedi’s film, “Seed Mother”, won the third prize in the international section of Nespresso Talents 2019 in Cannes.

The three-minute film celebrates the exceptional spirit of Rahibai Soma Popere, a woman who champions the use of local seeds and traditional methods of farming in villages of Maharashtra.

Held annually as part of the Cannes Critics’ Week to encourage new perspectives in filmmaking, Nespresso Talents is now in its fourth year.

This year’s theme was ‘We Are What We Eat’, aimed at exploring the world, experiencing diversity, and sharing experiences and knowledge through food. It received 371 videos from 47 countries in three broad categories: Farming and Biodiversity, Food Heritage and the Value Chain and Food in Popular Cultures.

In 2016, he won a prize sponsored by Getty Images during the Cannes Lions for the 90-second film “Internal Fight”, about the struggles of Mumbai-based mixed martial arts fighter Farhan Siddiqui.