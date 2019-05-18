Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Kamal Hassan must be re born to define a Hindu says Giriraj Singh

May 18, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
The Union Minister Giriraj Singh has asserted that Kamal Hassan has to know nothing and he should try defining the Muslims instead of Hindus.

“Kamal Haasan needs to define a Muslim to be identified as an intelligent person. To define a Hindu, he will have to read and study for at least a hundred years. He is trying to play politics and hopes to become a stalwart through these measures, but it won’t help him,” he asserted to the media persons in Patna.

He also added that Hassan should not be get worried about an arrest since he is a Muslim.

It was earlier during this week that the Makkal Needhi Mayam leader courted a controversial remark about Gandhi’s assassin Naduram Gosde as the first Hindu terrorist.

