Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of her 4th baby and names him this !

The American Television personality and Model Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West recently welcomed their latest infant which is their fourth child. The couples have released the names of their newborn son, that is Pslam West. Kim took to social media to share the news with her 138 million followers and also revealed the photo of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.

The couples got married in 2014 is also parents to three kids North West, Saint West, and Chicago West.

he youngest son’s name has a religious significance as Psalm is a biblical hymn. The Instagram post showed a beautiful message that said, “Beautiful Mother’s Day, With the arrival of our fourth child, We are blessed beyond measure, We have everything we need”