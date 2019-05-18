CinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of her 4th baby and names him this !

May 18, 2019, 01:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The American Television personality and Model Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West recently welcomed their latest infant which is their fourth child. The couples have released the names of their newborn son, that is Pslam West. Kim took to social media to share the news with her 138 million followers and also revealed the photo of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.

The couples got married in 2014 is also parents to three kids North West, Saint West, and Chicago West.

he youngest son’s name has a religious significance as Psalm is a biblical hymn. The Instagram post showed a beautiful message that said, “Beautiful Mother’s Day, With the arrival of our fourth child, We are blessed beyond measure, We have everything we need”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?Psalm West ?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Tags

Related Articles

After Sunny Leone, yet another movie star’s movie trailer goes viral

Jan 19, 2018, 02:18 pm IST
cash looted in wine shop

Bike-borne assailants kill cashier and loot 12 lakhs

Apr 26, 2018, 11:09 pm IST
gay marriage

You can be a Muslim, gay and also get married: First Muslim gay marriage

Jul 12, 2017, 09:46 am IST

Set back for TTV Dinakaran after HC verdict on Disqualification of 18 MLAs

Oct 25, 2018, 10:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close