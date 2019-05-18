” Letter from a Father to his Daughter from prison’; Maoist leader Roopesh send wedding greetings to his daughter

” Letters from a Father to his Daughter from prison’, is the renowned book of India,s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. It is a compilation of letters he sends to his daughter Indira Gandhi. Now a letter from a father who is also in prison to his daughter has become viral in the social media.

Roopesh, the Maoist leader who is in jail for a long time has sent a letter to his daughter Ami wishing her for her marriage. Ami has shared her father’s letter in social media.

Roopesh and his wife Shyna were arrested from Coimbatore by Andhra Pradesh police in 2015. They were in Coimbatore jail for various charges. Shyna got bail earlier. Ami, like her parents, was active in protest programmes against the government. She married her longtime friend and comrade today.

Read FB Post: