Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Election Commissio issues notice to Sunny Deol

May 18, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for allegedly violating of the model code of conduct.

Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night, after the silent period come in force.

They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present. In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silent period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct.

Election campaign is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday.

Tags

Related Articles

Fighter Jets conducted touchdown exercise in Expressway

Oct 24, 2017, 01:02 pm IST

Train crash: One killed, several injured

Feb 13, 2018, 09:28 am IST

“Those who criticize Mani should check their own history” :KC(M) to Sudheeran

Jun 10, 2018, 10:42 pm IST

P.K.Sasi to lead the CPM march

Nov 21, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close