Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : People wearing purdah should not be allowed to vote,says M V Jayarajan

May 18, 2019, 01:34 pm IST
“Those who come to vote wearing purdah in a manner that they can’t be identified, should not be allowed to vote”,CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan has said today.

“When a voter stands in the queue itself, she should remove her purdah so that the polling agent can identify her. The dress worn should also not hide the person’s identity. Is the election commission ready to conduct polling in this manner? In that case LDF will win in all centres where UDF may win,” Jayarajan said.

Jayarajan’s remark has come out as Kannur constituency is gearing up for re-polling.

