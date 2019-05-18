PM Modi meditates inside holy cave in Kedarnath wearing saffron robe

Prime minister Narendra Modi who is headed for a two-day visit in Uttarakhand is now photographed mediating in a holy cave in the Kedarnath area. He was earlier seen offering prayers at the same temple.

The pictures are shared by the BJP Uttarakhand handle on Twitter. Modi is seen meditating in a cave wearing saffron robes in such a position that folding his hands and bowing in the cave.

Modi also reviewed the Kedarnath Development Project.

The Election Commission gave its nod to PM Modi’s visit to the Himalayan shrines with a reminder that the model code of conduct is still in force.