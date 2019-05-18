Latest NewsInternational

President released 762 prisoners on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

May 18, 2019, 11:29 pm IST
Less than a minute
Jail

762 prisoners are set free by the Sri Lankan President. Maithripala Sirisena, the president of the island nation, on Saturday granted amnesty to 762 prisoners on the occasion of Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima.

The prisoners released included 736 males and 26 females from various prisons, who were in jail for minor offences and did not include convicts jailed for rape, child abuse or heroin use and drug trafficking.

An event was held at the Colombo’s Welikada prison to free the inmates which were also attended by Sirisena and other senior officials.

Tags

Related Articles

UAE banks refuse to accept these for deposit or exchange

Dec 17, 2017, 06:22 pm IST

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Down For Many Users Around the World. Here is Why

Apr 14, 2019, 06:16 pm IST

Munnar Issue: CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran disowns CPM MLA

Feb 11, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
Maari

Dhanush-Tovino Thomas combo movie ‘Maari-2’ gets release date

Mar 18, 2018, 07:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close