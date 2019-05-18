President released 762 prisoners on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

762 prisoners are set free by the Sri Lankan President. Maithripala Sirisena, the president of the island nation, on Saturday granted amnesty to 762 prisoners on the occasion of Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima.

The prisoners released included 736 males and 26 females from various prisons, who were in jail for minor offences and did not include convicts jailed for rape, child abuse or heroin use and drug trafficking.

An event was held at the Colombo’s Welikada prison to free the inmates which were also attended by Sirisena and other senior officials.