Priyanka Gandhi Asks What Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thinks About Godse

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong warning to Pragya Thakur for her controversial comments on Mahatma Gandhi. P.M said that it will not be tolerated, even though the party candidate for Pragya had apologized.

Now, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in an interview given to Hindustan Times has said that P.M Modi should open up about his political position on Godse.

“It’s a cop-out. You are the Prime Minister of the country, there is a question of somebody stating that the person who killed the founder of this country and created its democratic foundation, is a patriot. It’s not enough to say that in your heart, you will not forgive them. You are a political leader, you have to state your political position. What is your position on the killer of Mahatma Gandhi?” said Priyanka.

Earlier P.M Modi had said that Pragya’s statement was despicable and that he will not be able to forgive her from his heart.