Reena Dwivedi- the ‘Yellow Saree’ Poll Officer Who Went Viral Wants to Do this. Check it Out

PWD officer Reena Dwivedi had set the internet on fire after she was photographed at a Lucknow polling station with an EVM in hand. Reena, appearing in a bright yellow saree instantly grabbed the eyeballs of netizens around the world.

After the picture went viral on social media, Dwivedi started trending on Google and vague stories about her started spreading. Someone even claimed that she was a former miss Rajasthan and that her real name is Nalini Singh.

Anyway, Dwivedi has now revealed one of her wishes and this may not come as a surprise at all. The glamourous poll officer said she wants to take part in the next season of Bigg Boss. She told news agency IANS that she would love to participate in the 13th edition of the popular TV reality show if she gets an official invitation.

“My family is supportive and they are happy that I am getting some recognition. Bigg Boss would be a great opportunity if I get it,” Dwivedi told IANS.

It was a friend of her who captured her pic in yellow saree. Check out some of her other pictures.