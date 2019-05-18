State minister says Chief Minister is most suitable to become Prime Minister

Odisha’s Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice-president Surya Narayan Patro said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is most eligible to be the next Prime Minister of the country.

Speaking to media persons, Patro said, “The people of India and Odisha want Naveen Patnaik to be the Prime Minister of India. In the past, talks were doing the rounds that legendary leader late Biju Patnaik would become the Prime Minister. If his son Naveen becomes the next Prime Minister, it will bring fortune for the people of Odisha.” “Naveen Patnaik has never said that he wants to be the prime minister,” he added.

Patro also said that BJD will no longer maintain equidistance from Congress and BJP.

Recently, Patnaik has already made it clear that his party would extend support to whichever alliance at the Centre that assures to work on Odisha’s interests.