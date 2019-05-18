Latest NewsIndia

State minister says Chief Minister is most suitable to become Prime Minister

May 18, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Odisha’s Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice-president Surya Narayan Patro said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is most eligible to be the next Prime Minister of the country.

Speaking to media persons, Patro said, “The people of India and Odisha want Naveen Patnaik to be the Prime Minister of India. In the past, talks were doing the rounds that legendary leader late Biju Patnaik would become the Prime Minister. If his son Naveen becomes the next Prime Minister, it will bring fortune for the people of Odisha.” “Naveen Patnaik has never said that he wants to be the prime minister,” he added.

Patro also said that BJD will no longer maintain equidistance from Congress and BJP.

Recently, Patnaik has already made it clear that his party would extend support to whichever alliance at the Centre that assures to work on Odisha’s interests.

Tags

Related Articles

Govt committed for development of Andaman, says PM

Dec 30, 2018, 08:21 pm IST

Lok Sabha Election: BJP appoints party in-charges in 17 States

Dec 26, 2018, 11:10 pm IST
Former Minister P Chidambaram's reaction on his son's arrest

BJP wants war, not peace : P Chidambaram

Apr 10, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

France dissatisfied with Emmanuel Macron

Aug 27, 2017, 02:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close