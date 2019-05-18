Latest NewsNEWSSports

This player wants to come back if Dhoni is still playing in 2023 World Cup; Find who ?

May 18, 2019
AB de Villiers has asserted that he would like for a comeback crossing his retirement from the international cricket. The South African star player shocked everyone especially his fans for retirement last year following the conclusion of 2018 IPL.

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur on his Youtube show ‘Breakfast with Champions,’ AB was asked if he would still hang around till the 2023 World Cup and play the tournament for his country. Mr. 360 came up with a cheeky reply and said he will come back if former Indian captain MS Dhoni would also be a part of it.

“How old will I be (in 2023)? 39! I’ll come back if MS (Dhoni) is still around (laughs). If I’m still good enough, who knows eh?” AB said. While the South African is currently 35, Dhoni is 37 and the upcoming World Cup is expected to be his final appearance in the showpiece event.

