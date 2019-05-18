Vineeth Sreenivasan completes hooting for Jomon T John’s maiden production

Malayalam actor Vineeth Sreenivasan has completed his portions in the new film directed by Girish AD. Gireesh AD who makes an entry as a debutant director is one of the scriptwriters of ‘Allu Ramendran’. The film is produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Muhammed and Shebin Becker.

The actor informed this by V a brief note in his social media handle to inform that he has wrapped up his portions.

Finished shooting for a new film, yet to be titled, produced by Jomon T John, Shebin Backer and Shameer Muhammed.. I was… Gepostet von Vineeth Sreenivasan am Freitag, 17. Mai 2019

Along with Vineeth, the movie also stars ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ Mathew Thomas and ‘Udhaharanam Sujatha’ fame Anaswara Rajan in prominent roles. Apart from production, Jomon has also cranked the camera and music is by Justin Varghese of ‘Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela’ fame.