3 more arrests in Guwahati grenade blast which left 12 people injured.

The police have arrested three more people in connection with Wednesday’s grenade blast on Zoo Road that left 12 people injured.

“After the interrogation of Saikia and Rajguru, we have arrested three more people who played a direct role in the blast,” asserted the police.

He has also made the point clear that the arrested persons included former and current members of ULFA.

Police has arrested the ULFA leader Pranamoy Rajguru and a television actress Jahnabi Saikia for allegedly possessing a huge quantity of explosive materials in connection with the blast.