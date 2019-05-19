“Amazing What People Do For Money” Says Brad Hodge on the New Ad Featuring Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

If you are a famous Indian cricketer, you are gonna feature in a lot of advertisements. We have seen this trend for a long time and its only getting stronger. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are superstars of Indian Cricket and were understandably roped in as brand ambassadors of a company to promote its face care products for men. The company had recently released a new advertising campaign on Thursday. The video shows Indian captain and young wicketkeeper sensation rapping about the benefits of the products with some cool moves.
“Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you’ve got the look, you’re gonna rule,” says Kohli at the beginning. The video was shared by India’s ODI number 3 through his Twitter. Check out the video.
Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up with @HimalayaMEN to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES! #HimalayaMenPimplesGottaGo #LookingGoodAndLovingIt #VIRATxRISHABH pic.twitter.com/Pj4qetiOX1
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2019
But Australian cricketer Brad Hodge didn’t seem very impressed and took a dig at Indian captain for his act.
. “Amazing what people do for money,” is what Hodge commented on Kohli’s video
. Netizens did not quite like what Hodge said as they took out to vent their frustration. Check out some of the reactions.
Amazing what people do to win games #sandpaper
— King kohli?? (@Kingkalyann) May 17, 2019
Don't know why Australian are getting worked over by an ad meant for indian people, they come every year in India and earn $ .
— Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) May 17, 2019
And some players use sandpaper to make money ?
— Vikas Shukla (@shuklavikas22) May 17, 2019
After Hodge was trolled on Twitter, he came back with another tweet to clarify. Check this out.
Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same. Your interpretation of my comment was so ‘glass half full’ if I attach ?. Your interpretation would be different
— Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 17, 2019
