“Amazing What People Do For Money” Says Brad Hodge on the New Ad Featuring Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

May 19, 2019, 06:17 am IST
If you are a famous Indian cricketer, you are gonna feature in a lot of advertisements. We have seen this trend for a long time and its only getting stronger. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are superstars of Indian Cricket and were understandably roped in as brand ambassadors of a company to promote its face care products for men. The company had recently released a new advertising campaign on Thursday. The video shows Indian captain and young wicketkeeper sensation rapping about the benefits of the products with some cool moves.

“Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you’ve got the look, you’re gonna rule,” says Kohli at the beginning. The video was shared by India’s ODI number 3 through his Twitter. Check out the video.

But Australian cricketer Brad Hodge didn’t seem very impressed and took a dig at Indian captain for his act.

. “Amazing what people do for money,” is what Hodge commented on Kohli’s video

. Netizens did not quite like what Hodge said as they took out to vent their frustration. Check out some of the reactions.

After Hodge was trolled on Twitter, he came back with another tweet to clarify. Check this out.

