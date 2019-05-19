“Amazing What People Do For Money” Says Brad Hodge on the New Ad Featuring Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

If you are a famous Indian cricketer, you are gonna feature in a lot of advertisements. We have seen this trend for a long time and its only getting stronger. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are superstars of Indian Cricket and were understandably roped in as brand ambassadors of a company to promote its face care products for men. The company had recently released a new advertising campaign on Thursday. The video shows Indian captain and young wicketkeeper sensation rapping about the benefits of the products with some cool moves.

“Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you’ve got the look, you’re gonna rule,” says Kohli at the beginning. The video was shared by India’s ODI number 3 through his Twitter. Check out the video.

But Australian cricketer Brad Hodge didn’t seem very impressed and took a dig at Indian captain for his act.

. “Amazing what people do for money,” is what Hodge commented on Kohli’s video

. Netizens did not quite like what Hodge said as they took out to vent their frustration. Check out some of the reactions.

Amazing what people do to win games #sandpaper — King kohli?? (@Kingkalyann) May 17, 2019

Don't know why Australian are getting worked over by an ad meant for indian people, they come every year in India and earn $ . — Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) May 17, 2019

And some players use sandpaper to make money ? — Vikas Shukla (@shuklavikas22) May 17, 2019

After Hodge was trolled on Twitter, he came back with another tweet to clarify. Check this out.