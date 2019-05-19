Cannot Reconstruct the Temples Damaged in Floods, Devaswom Board Cites Financial Crunch as the Reason

Devaswom Board has decided not to go ahead with the reconstruction of temples damaged in floods and the board has cited financial crunch as the main reason behind the decision. The construction of Sreekovil and other emergency works have been given a concession though. About 200 temples require serious reconstruction after the floods wrecked damage across Kerala and more than 500 temples require minor works.

Earlier there was a report that Devaswom board is spending Lakhs of rupees on the construction of official residence for board members and despite a report from the Accounts officer that recommended no new construction works for the next year, the stone laying of three new buildings at the board Headquarters took place on the 30th of the last month.

The board has also stopped creating new posts due to lack of funds. There is also a reduction in the collection from hundial. It is mainly the income from Sabarimala which sustains the board. But the over-enthusiasm govt showed in implementing the Supreme court verdict on Sabarimala had generated a feeling against the government.