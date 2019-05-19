ICC World Cup Cricket: Winner will get 4 million US dollar

In ICC Cricket World Cup, the total prize money for the participating teams will be Ten million US Dollars or a little more than 70 crore rupees.

Besides a trophy, the World Cup winner will earn a cash award of 4 million US dollars or about 28 crore rupees which is the highest prize money on offer in the history of the tournament. The runners-up take home 2 million US Dollars or about 14 crore rupees.

The losing semifinalists will get around 5 crores 60 lakh rupees. There are six prizes of about 70 lakh rupees each for teams that pass the league stage.

Winners of each league match will get around 28 lakh rupees in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world’s best teams playing each other in a round-robin format.

The 46-day tournament will be played across 11 venues in the United Kingdom from 30th of this month.