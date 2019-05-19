Prime Minister Modi’s Meditation At Kedarnath: Sitaram Yechury Wonders Why EC is not Taking Any Action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent the night before Election 2019 comes to an end in a cave near the Kedarnath shrine, 11,700 feet up in the Himalayas. It is learned that the PMO had sought permission for the visit from the Election Commission, and it was approved on the condition that no Model Code of Conduct provisions are violated. However, the opposition seemed extremely unhappy with Modi’s meditation and called it a publicity stunt. Congress leader Sitaram yechury slammed EC for not taking action against P.M Modi.

“Religion is a matter of personal faith and EC has reiterated that it cannot be used for garnering votes. But Modi violates the MCC brazenly with footage of his Kedarnath religious activity over TV channels during silent period before polling. And EC continues to sleep on the job” tweeted Sitaram Yechury.

Meanwhile Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala didn’t like a red carpet welcome being given to Modi.”True devotees sacrifice their ego and arrogance before going to the abode of God, not after laying a red carpet. Modi ji, hope you know that much,” he wrote on Twitter.