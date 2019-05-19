Reporter Asks P.M Modi If he Prayed For Poll Victory, Check Out his Reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, 11,700 feet up in the Himalayas. On Sunday, he is expected to be in Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand’s ‘char dham’ religious circuit. The prime minister also said that he had a master plan for the development of Kedarnath and that it is his fortune that he is able to visit this place every year.

“It has been my fortune that I have been able to visit this place year after year. My development mission for Kedarnath has nature, environment, and tourism” said Modi.

A reporter asked P.M if he had prayed for a return to power and Modi replied he never ask God for anything.

“I never ask god for anything because I believe he has given us the capacity to give.” replied P.M Modi.

Although the people of the Uttarakhand seemed excited about Modi’s visit, the opposition has called it a publicity stunt. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that election commission should take action against Modi.

“Religion is a matter of personal faith and EC has reiterated that it cannot be used for garnering votes. But Modi violates the MCC brazenly with footage of his Kedarnath religious activity over TV channels during silent period before polling. And EC continues to sleep on the job” tweeted Sitaram Yechury.