T.G Mohandas Has the Perfect Reply For All Who Try to Troll P.M Modi For his Meditation in a Cave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent the night before Election 2019 comes to an end in a cave near the Kedarnath shrine, 11,700 feet up in the Himalayas. It is learned that the PMO had sought permission for the visit from the Election Commission, and it was approved on the condition that no Model Code of Conduct provisions are violated.

The opposition has largely criticized Modi’s act calling it a publicity stunt in front of the camera.

T.G Mohandas, Kerala BJP’s Intellectual Cell head,in a series of tweets, gave the perfect reply to all the critics against the Prime Minister. Mohandas, known for his sarcastic counters and in-depth knowledge of history chose to remind the Malayalis, an incident from the past which is about former C.M of Kerala-A.K Antony. Here is a translation of his Tweets.

“An old story. A.K Antony (before he became C.M or before he contested in the election) came to seek the blessings of a senior leader A.L Jacob.He came around the morning at 6 am, since he has no interest in publicity! But the photo of his visit came in Manorama newspaper, all hailed Antony’s deliberate act to keep himself out of media’s reach. Since there were no social media back then nobody raised the question, “how come Manorama came to know about this secret visit?” But after some time, Antony’s favorite disciple- Cheriyan shifted to the Left and revealed that it was, in fact, Antony himself who asked him to leak the news of Antony’s visit to meet Jacob. Modi did not secretly leak the news of his visit to the cave, but for all Modi is the deceitful one and Antony is still the elder brother of Harichandra!”

