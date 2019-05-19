Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

These organisations and PSU's have donated in CM's Relief fund ; Details Inside

May 19, 2019, 10:11 am IST
In a bid to support the people affected in the Cyclone several organisations and PSUs have donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Axis Bank has contributed around `13.4 crores towards relief and rehabilitation activities. The bank has provided financial assistance of 2.65 crores to 14 affected districts to provide emergent relief and invested `9.5 crores through various CSR interventions under its sustainable livelihoods programme.

Similarly, the Essar Steel plant and the Esplanade mall donated `10 lakh and `11 lakh respectively.

