This dog saved a baby which was allegedly buried in a field by his mother

This dog has saved the life of a young infant who was buried in a filed by his teenage mother. The dog found and saved the boy child who was buried.

The newborn baby was lying under a layer near a farm in the Chumpuang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province but was found the same day — May 15 — by a curious canine named Ping Pong.

The hero dog dug around the are and began barking, alerting his owner a cattle herder.

I don’t think it was long after his mother buried him before the dog found him,” case officer Panuvat Udkam told media agencies.

“So after she delivered the baby by herself she buried it,” he said.

A dog is the “best friend” of human beings, a Facebook user commented on the page of media outlet Khaosod English.