This is why Saaho will be bigger than Baahubali

It has been reported that the new venture film starring Prabas , Saaho will be bigger than Bahubali. Now it has been heard that the producers are planning to release the film in multiple languages including in Hindi.

A source said, “Prabhas did receive a few good Bollywood offers, including one from Karan Johar. However, he didn’t find the offer convincing enough to justify his star status. Saaho, on the other hand, is a project Prabhas has full control of.” The producers and director Sujeeth have apparently been consulting Prabhas over every aspect of the film.

“Not a leaf stirs in Saaho without permission from Prabhas. He now wants to do an independent Hindi version of the film and is working on his accent so he can sound convincing in it,” said the source, adding that even a Chinese version of the film was in the pipeline. “The action scenes in Saaho have turned out to be on par with the action scenes in Hollywood films. The makers are looking at releasing Saaho on a much grander scale than Baahubali,” the source added.

It is also reported that the Bollywood supestar Salman Khan will also be present in Guest role. Scheduled to release on August 15, Saaho will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.