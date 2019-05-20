Latest NewsInternational

19 killed in ethnic violence

May 20, 2019, 11:47 pm IST
YOLA, NIGERIA - DECEMBER 06: Local hunters known as Vigilantes armed with locally made guns are seen on a pick up truck in Yola city of Adamawa State in Nigeria before they move to border region between Nigeria and Cameroon to support Nigerian army fighting with Boko Haram militants on December 06, 2014. (Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency)

In the African country of Chad, at least 19 people have been killed in ethnic violence. The total death toll from the violence which started earlier in Thursday has become 31.

Public prosecutor Hassan Djamouss Hachimi said fighting erupted yesterday in two villages in Sila province and continued today.

Twelve people were killed on Thursday in the neighboring province of Ouaddai when a village was attacked by armed men.

Eastern Chad is grappling with tit-for-tat violence between native Ouaddian farmers and Arab herders.

