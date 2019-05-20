19 killed in ethnic violence

In the African country of Chad, at least 19 people have been killed in ethnic violence. The total death toll from the violence which started earlier in Thursday has become 31.

Public prosecutor Hassan Djamouss Hachimi said fighting erupted yesterday in two villages in Sila province and continued today.

Twelve people were killed on Thursday in the neighboring province of Ouaddai when a village was attacked by armed men.

Eastern Chad is grappling with tit-for-tat violence between native Ouaddian farmers and Arab herders.