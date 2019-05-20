Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

ACCIDENT; 2 died and 12 others baldy injured; Details Inside

May 20, 2019, 01:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two died and 12 others have been injured in an accident that happened in Mumbai Pune expressway. The incident happened around 7 30 am.

A group of 20 people from Vasai were on their way a picnic to Mahaleshwar when the accident took place. The same was travelling in the minibus which had collided with a luxury bus at the Mhadap village.

“The driver had got down to answer nature’s call when the minibus rammed from behind,” asserted the state highway police.

The luxury bus from Rajasthan was going towards Pune. The driver of the luxury bus will be taken into custody Mr. Pujari informed.

