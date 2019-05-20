‘Communalists tricked people by using Sabarimala issue’, says Kadakampally Surendran

Dewasaom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has agreed that Sabarimala issue will reflect in the general elections held in the state. Communalists tricked people by using Sabarimala issue. This has affected some people, he said in Kochi.

The religious fanatics put a wrong accusation against the government. They were successful in putting the government on the wrong side. But people who think rationally and logically will evaluate the government’s activities and then there will be no vote against the government.

The actual election results will be different from exit poll results. Exit polls have not been proved true in recent times. In this election the development activities of the government will be discussed along with national politics, he said.