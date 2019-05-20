KeralaLatest News

Exit polls are all wrong, wait till May 23 for real results: Shashi Tharoor

May 20, 2019, 02:41 pm IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday rejected the predictions of exit polls and said that he will wait till May 23 for the “real results”. “I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results,” Tharoor tweeted.

