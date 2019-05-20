Latest NewsIndia

Hindu extremist remark: High Court grants anticipatory bail to Kamal Haasan

May 20, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan in a case filed against him by Hindu Munnani party for his comments on Nathuram Godse. Last week, Hassan had remarked that Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse was free India’s “first Hindu extremist”, saying that all the religions have their own terrorists and that no one can claim to be sanctimonious.

The actor-turned-politician, who faced backlash from BJP leaders and attacked during a rally, said that he was not afraid of being arrested as whatever he said was an “historic truth”.

On Thursday, two unidentified persons allegedly hurled eggs and stones at the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder during a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi. Following the attack, MNM workers roughed up the attackers who were later taken into police custody.

The incident comes a day after footwear was hurled towards a vehicle from which Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in the state on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, terror accused BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur has apologised for hailing Godse. Reacting to Haasan’s remarks, the accused of Malegaon terrorist attack had said that Nathuram Godse was a “deshbhakt” (patriot) and those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves.

