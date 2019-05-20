I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip ,says Mamata Banerjee

Dubbing exit polls as “gossip”, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she doesn’t trust such surveys as the “game plan” is to use them for “manipulation” of EVMs.

The Bengal BJP was quick to hit back, asking Banerjee to “stop living in denial” as the days of her TMC government in West Bengal are numbered. Most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections with varying numbers, as the seven-phase democratic exercise ended Sunday. “I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” Banerjee said in a tweet.