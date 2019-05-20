Indian Charity in UAE enters Guinness World Record for this reason

A charity association run by an Indian in the UAE has entered the Guinness Book of World Record for the hunger relief efforts during the holy month of Ramzan in Abu Dabi.

Joginder Singh Salaria, the founder of PCT Humanity, said the efforts were in continuation to the vegetarian iftar held daily at the premises of his company Pehal International, Dubai Industrial Park.

The charity has set the record for the longest line of Hunger relief package.

“This is an incredible moment for all of us in the long journey of transforming lives of people and bringing smiles to them. Besides the record, our main aim is to feed people pure vegetarian food to stay healthy and fit and also save animals. We are glad people are joining us in spreading this message,” Salaria said in a statement.

Adjudicated by Douglas Palau, the attempt saw iftar meals containing seven items spread in a line without keeping any gap between the packages for a kilometre,